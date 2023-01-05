Washington County creates policy to fine owners of blighted properties

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Washington County say they have figured out a way to encourage owners of blighted and abandoned homes to keep up with their properties.

Code enforcement officers will soon be ticketing owners like they ticket cars. The quality of life ordinance will essentially speed up the process of enforcement for violators.

Homeowners will receive a ticket in the mail ranging from $25 to $100, depending on the violation, and will have three days to fix up the property. If the property is cleaned up in the timeframe, the fine will be waived. Otherwise, the city will take the homeowner to court.

The city also revised its abandoned property ordinance. Beginning Jan. 6, fines increase to $300 for the first two years and $750 every year after.

"Abandoned properties create more crime, people do not feel safe in those communities," City Administrator Donn Henderson said. "So they're not good for the well-being of the community in general. So it's important for us to try and nip that in the bud."

"It lowers the property value and people don't want to move on a block where it looks like that," resident Christopher Applewhite said.

City leaders say they have at least 100 abandoned properties throughout the city and even more homes that owners don't maintain.