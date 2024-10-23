Watch CBS News
Crime

Washington County parents charged after 14-month-old dies

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County mom and dad are facing charges after their 14-month-old died.

Brooke Whitehead was charged with criminal homicide and Ryan Whitehead was charged with endangering the welfare of children, the Washington County district attorney announced on Wednesday. 

According to the criminal complaint, the child was taken to the hospital with multiple bruises after first responders were called to Prospect Avenue in Charleroi for reports of a 14-month-old who wasn't breathing on Oct. 24, 2023.  

Police said Brooke Whitehead was the only person caring for her child the entire day after Ryan Whitehead left for work at 2 a.m.

Investigators said the autopsy, which they received nearly a year later, found the toddler died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, torso and extremities. The child had recent skull fractures and long bone fractures in various stages of healing, police said. 

According to court paperwork, some of the child's injuries happened before the toddler died, when under the care of both parents. 

A hearing date for Brooke and Ryan Whitehead hasn't been set yet, the Washington County district attorney said. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.