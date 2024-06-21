2 arrested after police search Pittsburgh-area massage and spa business

NORTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A massage and spa business in Washington County was shut down and two people were arrested after police carried out a search warrant on Thursday.

The North Strabane Township Police Department said they've been receiving reports of criminal activity at the Excellence Massage and Spa on Park Place Drive, and after a lengthy investigation, they confirmed those reports. Police didn't provide any other details about what kind of criminal activity was under investigation.

On Thursday, police said they executed a search warrant at the business and an associated home. Two people were taken into custody, but police did not release their names or say what charges they might possibly face.

The business is now closed while police investigate further.

Excellence Massage and Spa's website describes itself as "the pioneer of affordable massage services in Washington, PA."

Police did not provide any additional information.

Anyone with information about the alleged illegal activity is asked to call police at 724-746-4090 or email tips@nstpd.com.