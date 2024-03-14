Gun-wielding man accused of robbing 3 people at Pittsburgh-area playground

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — A Washington County man is behind bars after police say he robbed three people at gunpoint at a playground.

On Sunday, police say 20-year-old Zion Thomas approached three victims at Seventh Ward Playground, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them.

Police say Thomas then patted one of the victims down and dug through their pockets before stealing $100.

"It's shocking. It shouldn't be happening at a park or at all, but especially at a playground," a parent who goes to the park often told KDKA-TV on Thursday.

Police say the victims went to meet their parents at Jollick Manor. They then allegedly confronted Thomas and told him they were calling the police.

Police said Thomas then ran away from the parents before "brandishing the handgun and pointed it them."

"Some kids are alone. They might be together just playing or meeting up at the park and it's supposed to be a safe place," a woman who didn't want to be identified told KDKA-TV.

Police took Thomas into custody and said they learned the handgun he had was stolen. They also report finding it loaded with 16 rounds, with another clip containing 10 rounds inside.

Police say Thomas had suspected marijuana, THC, a knife and $40 in his bag.

Most people KDKA-TV talked to at the park on Thursday said it's normally a safe place.

Macio Bell, a local resident, said, "That's surprising. Something like that happens and now you have to worry about the kids. That's the first I've heard of something like that over here," Marcio Bell said.

Thomas is now lodged at the Washington County Jail facing charges including terroristic threats, robbery, carrying a firearm without a license and recklessly endangering another person.