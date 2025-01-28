Washington County inmate released to ICE amid national immigration crackdown

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- An inmate from Washington County who was being held on assault charges has been released to ICE agents amid a nationwide sweeping crackdown on immigration.

Washington County Public Affairs Director Patrick Geho said in a statement that Jose Turcios Salmeron, a foreign-born national from El Salvador was released to ICE from the county's correctional facility last week.

Prior to his release into ICE custody, he was being held on aggravated and simple assault charges stemming from an arrest earlier this month.

Geho says less than five individuals were released into ICE custody last year of the nearly 2,200 people who were arrested and released into the county.

"Last week, we booked five incarcerated individuals who face deportation once criminal due process has been completed," Geho said.

"We want it crystal clear that Washington County is not a sanctuary county," said Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman. "I applaud the Trump Administration for their due diligence in helping clear criminal illegal aliens from our jail. The days of the catch and release policy are over."

Fayette and Westmoreland County leaders say they will cooperate with ICE

Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew said in a statement that the county cooperates with all law enforcement agencies, including ICE.

"We notify the local ICE agent when an inmate in Westmoreland County is not a U.S. citizen, and we cooperate with ICE. Like Washington County, very few inmates are not U.S. citizens. This has been our policy for years, and we clarified that at a spring 2024 special prison board meeting."

Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn tells KDKA that as of Monday evening, the county has not released any inmates into the custody of ICE. He says if that situation arises, the county will fully cooperate with federal authorities.

Leaders from Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, and Greene counties have not responded to requests for comment.

Pittsburgh Mayor Gainey says he won't be working with ICE

Mayor Ed Gainey said Monday while speaking to the Pennsylvania Press Club at a Harrisburg hotel that he would not be working with ICE.

"My administration will not work with ICE," Gainey said. "We will do whatever is necessary to make our city more welcoming."

Earlier this month, Gainey said the city is working with local nonprofits to make sure people don't feel scared.

ICE raids taking place throughout the country

Targeted immigration enforcement operations are underway throughout several U.S. cities including Chicago, Dallas, and Miami.

It's unclear if any raids have taken place throughout the Pittsburgh area.

KDKA has reached out to ICE officials for comment but haven't heard back.