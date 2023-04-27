Washington County hair salon owner charged with prostitution

Hanover Township (KDKA) - A Washington County hair salon owner is charged with prostitution after Pennsylvania state police found evidence on online forums and worked undercover to make an arrest.

Community members are shocked that a local hair salon is the center of a prostitution investigation.

"I'm shocked but the number being up there and no response for people who actually want to get haircuts," said Darian Brown, a Hanover Township resident.

Several people told KDKA something just didn't seem right about Embellish Hair Cuts located on Steubenville Pike in Hanover Township.

"My mom and my grandmother both tried to make an appointment like a month or two ago, called multiple times and no answer. So, I mean, it's shocking because it is such a small town that we're in," Brown said.

Trooper Rocco Gagliardi at state police Pittsburgh barracks said throughout the month of April, the Hanover Township Police Department received complaints about possible prostitution at the salon.

"They received so many complaints that they reached out for us for a joint partnership to kind of investigate this more thorough," said Trooper Gagliardi.

The complaints mentioned a woman named Amy, who they later identified as 51-year-old Amy Zlobin, an owner of the salon.

KDKA saw a woman packing up a car outside the salon on Thursday morning, but she would not respond.

The criminal complaint said troopers found 24 posts to forums on a website dating back to August 20-22, and some included Zlobin's phone number.

"What our team saw was a bunch of posts online kind of verifying, more of a review-type based of what was happening for sexual favors inside the hair salon," said Trooper Gagliardi.

He said an undercover trooper sent a text to the number and arranged for a half hour appointment for $130.

Trooper Gagliardi said the undercover trooper went to the salon and handed Zlobin the money then she closed the curtains and locked the door. He said she agreed to the payment and sexual relations.

Zlobin was taken into custody and charged with prostitution and related offenses.

State police recovered her logbook full of appointments.

"Still ongoing, so we're look at everything regarding that business from fellow employees to the customers at the salon," said Gagliardi.

The criminal complaint said Zlobin indicated that she does not have many haircut clients and does prostitution to make money for her and her daughter.

"I'm happy that we didn't go there and be linked with that kind of establishment," Brown said.

Zlobin is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 22nd.