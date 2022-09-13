Washington County couple accused of providing gun and alcohol to minors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a couple is in jail tonight after they gave teenagers alcohol and a weapon at their home over the weekend.

Police say the couple appeared drunk when officers arrived at the scene on Saturday, but it's what happened before officers arrived that has them facing serious charges.

Officers were called to the couple's home on Pennsylvania Avenue in California after receiving a phone call and multiple videos from a neighbor. According to police, Jeremy and Trisha Jackson were seen giving alcohol and a gun to a group of kids.

Police also say the couple was seen on video drinking from a liquor bottle with the kids. Those kids were also seen passing around a handgun and pointing it at each other with their fingers on the trigger.

The gun, according to police, belongs to Jeremy Jackson.

Once police arrived, they say Trisha Jackson became combative, allegedly walking around back and threatening to kill and beat up the person who called the police. She also threatened that person's family, police said.

Police say they ordered her to stop, but she refused. After being cuffed and placed in the cop car, Trisha Jackson allegedly started kicking the window with so much force that police say the plastic on the door cracked.

Both parents are facing charges of corruption of minors and child endangerment. Trisha Jackson is also charged with intimidation of witnesses, terroristic threats and resisting arrest.