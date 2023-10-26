Pittsburgh-area contractor accused of taking $100,000 from family and not finishing job

Pittsburgh-area family says contractor scammed them out of $100,000

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County couple said it learned an expensive lesson when it comes to questionable home improvement contractors.

Alecia Hughes and her husband, Jonathan, said what was supposed to be their dream home has turned into an ongoing nightmare.

"I've spent a lot of nights crying, upset," Alecia Hughes said.

The couple said they hired a Washington County contractor to make their home bigger.

"He built all of this up and he was supposed to close off the roof and put on the porch and finish our garage," she said.

That's all he did, leaving exposed walls and a roof that is now infested with bees and birds. Alecia Hughes said while the work may look ugly, they paid $100,000 for it to end up like this.

Now, a structural engineer said it all has to come down to be up to code.

KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti: "You're looking at $200,000 just to finish the project?"

Alecia Hughes: "Yes."

Sadly, what the Hughes are dealing with is something many Pennsylvania residents deal with on a regular basis. The Hughes also made another common mistake: They trusted the contractor to do the right thing. They said they met him while he was working at a church.

"Very charismatic, great guy, talked about religion, talked about God, all the things that are important to me," Jonathan Hughes said. "I thought he'd be somebody who'd come here and do great work."

The Hughes have appealed to Cecil Township to ask for help. KDKA-TV stopped at the township building to talk about the situation but was told the township wasn't making any comment.

The Hughes said they contacted Cecil Township police to look into the situation and were told an investigation is ongoing. KDKA-TV also reached out to the police to ask when and if charges against the contractor are pending. We're awaiting a response.

For now, the Hughes say they're doing what they can.

"We're awaiting a court date," Alecia Hughes said. "Hopefully, we can recover and get some kind of justice. I don't want him to do this to somebody else."