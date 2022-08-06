Watch CBS News
Local News

Washington County clerk of courts found guilty of direct criminal contempt

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Judge found Washington County clerk of courts guilty of direct criminal contempt
Judge found Washington County clerk of courts guilty of direct criminal contempt 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge found Washington County Clerk of Courts Brenda Davis guilty of direct criminal contempt.

The judge then sentenced her to serve between 15 days and six months in prison, along with a $5,000 fine.

The judge found her guilty of defying his administrative orders in late November to transfer juvenile court files out of her office.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 9:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.