Washington County clerk of courts found guilty of direct criminal contempt
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge found Washington County Clerk of Courts Brenda Davis guilty of direct criminal contempt.
The judge then sentenced her to serve between 15 days and six months in prison, along with a $5,000 fine.
The judge found her guilty of defying his administrative orders in late November to transfer juvenile court files out of her office.
