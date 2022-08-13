Watch CBS News
Washington County Agricultural Fair gets underway

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In Washington County, the Agriculture Fair is now underway.

The annual event traces all the way back to 1798.

This year more than 2,000 animals will be displayed, as well as thousands of youth and craft exhibits. Some of the activities include a goat show, baking contests, and tractor pulls.

The fair runs through August 20. General admission tickets cost $10.

