Warmer weather moves in just in time for the Steelers game on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday I said it doesn't look like a lot of snow through Christmas.

Next Wednesday and Saturday would like a word with me about that.

We could see snow chances later this week

Warmer air has arrived just in time for the Steelers. Do we hit "a Porter" today? For those who may not know, that's a reference to 55 degrees. Joey Porter is one of a long line of Steeler greats that have worn that number so you can take your pick. Arthur Moats is also an acceptable answer.

Weather conditions expected for Steelers vs. Browns at Acrisure Stadium

Back to the weather forecast, it's going to be comfy weather for this time of the year if heading down to Accrisure for the game today. Tailgate weather temps will be in the mid to upper 40s with a 1 p.m. game time temp in the low 50s. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny. It will be breezy with wind speeds of 7-15mph coming in out of the west-southwest. Gusts could approach 25mph though so it won't be the best weather for field goal kickers.

That's why they're well compensated though right?

The warm air will stay in place through Tuesday. I have highs on both Monday and Tuesday in the mid-50s. Rain may be just enough to keep us a degree or two cooler on Monday than today. Monday rain will arrive around 3 a.m. and will continue through at least 10 a.m.

Rain chances over the next week

Some areas should expect the rain to continue until just past noon. There will be another chance for rain on Tuesday with rain eventually changing over to snow chances on Wednesday as our next round of cold air rolls in.

Model data this morning has really jumped on cold air on the backside of the system and has bumped up our expected snowfall with some impressive snow rates. While certainly possible at this point I think data has jumped too far on the snow side. We are watching it closely.

For the rest of the week, we will see a cold air mass in place. The coldest morning of the week will be on Friday with morning temps dipping down to near 10 degrees. Thursday and Friday highs are expected to be in the upper 20s with Thursday's high being hit at midnight.

7-day forecast: December 8, 2024

