Another warm, sunny day on tap for Pittsburgh area

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We are off to a mild start for our Sunday, which includes some patchy fog. 

AWARE:  Sunshine through Tuesday before rain/storms move in Wednesday

The Pittsburgh area has another warm, sunny day with highs above normal in the low 80s. High pressure moves in for the start of the work week with highs the next several days in the mid to upper 80s.  

Wednesday will be the next day with scattered showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid-80s. 

All eyes are looking towards Memorial Day Weekend and right now it looks like temperatures will be in the upper 70s/low 80s with partly cloudy skies. There's a small chance for rain showers on Saturday as of right now.

First published on May 19, 2024

