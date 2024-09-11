Pittsburgh's weather remains consistent throughout the weekend - warm and sunny

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Francine is now a category-one hurricane in the north-central Gulf of Mexico. Most of Francine's heavy convection remains over water at this time. Francine will be remembered for the amount of rain it brings to coastal areas up through Arkansas and Tennessee.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

While we haven't seen a lot of rain so far this month, we have seen some rain. The Pittsburgh NWS, located just east of Pittsburgh International Airport, has recorded 0.45" of rain so far this month.

Today will just be the 4th straight day with no rain. Just 10 days into the month we are already 0.67" behind the "normal" monthly pace.

Conditions expected - September 11, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Our next rain chance for Western Pennsylvania looks to be on Tuesday. Even that chance isn't great though and model data is already hinting at most being completely dry through next weekend with Tuesday's rain being fairly isolated.

Looking at outlooks, this month is tracking below normal when it comes to precipitation.

Precipitation outlook over the next week KDKA Weather Center

This may significantly increase the impact of dry and drought-like conditions across the area. Parts of our area were wetter than normal in August and that really helped to put a pause on increasing drought conditions.

While the next month will likely see us slightly increase drought conditions, I think we should see slight improvements over the next three months with long-range data hinting at near-normal rain totals for the rest of the year.

Besides that, I don't think too many are going to complain about a continuation of this weather pattern into the weekend.

High temperatures expected today - September 11, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Highs today should return to the mid-80s with light winds coming in out of the east. Morning lows now through the weekend should dip to near 60 each morning.

I have noon temps near 80 for today with sunny skies from start to finish.

7-day forecast: September 11, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!