Warhol Museum hosts second annual Sound Series block party

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday marked a relaxing evening with live outdoor music over at the Warhol Museum for their second annual Sound Series block party.

Internationally-touring artists took the stage on Isabella Street next to the museum.

Saturday's acts included the Mexican Institute of Sound, the Sudan Archives, and Kurt Vile and the Violators.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 4:40 PM

