Warhol Museum hosts second annual Sound Series block party
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday marked a relaxing evening with live outdoor music over at the Warhol Museum for their second annual Sound Series block party.
Internationally-touring artists took the stage on Isabella Street next to the museum.
Saturday's acts included the Mexican Institute of Sound, the Sudan Archives, and Kurt Vile and the Violators.
