Warden Orlando Harper to retire from Allegheny County Jail in September

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Orlando Harper plans to retire after nearly 11 years as warden of the Allegheny County Jail and director of the Bureau of Corrections, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced on Tuesday.

"I have been honored to serve in this role for over a decade and am announcing my retirement with mixed feelings," said Harper. "When I first accepted this position in 2012, my intent was to remain here through the end of this administration. While that's just a few months away, circumstances have changed with my family, and because of that, I've moved that end date up."

The Fitzgerald administration and President Judge Kim Berkeley Clark will work in tandem to identify a search firm, with that firm being tasked to identify candidates for the incoming county executive, per a county press release.

"I have always preferred to let actions speak louder than words-sometimes to my detriment," said Harper. "Regardless of the public narrative about the jail, I've seen first-hand the great work done here every day. This dedicated staff has saved and improved countless lives. I'm proud of the work that they've done, and the progress that we've made together, and thank them for their dedication and commitment to the people we serve each day."

Harper's last day is scheduled for Sept. 29, 2023.