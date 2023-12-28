Wanted Pittsburgh man arrested after police chase ends with vehicle in pool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of pulling a gun on Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies was taken into custody on Thursday after leading police on a chase that ended with his vehicle into a pool.

Jeremy Neal, 31, was wanted by law enforcement after he allegedly pulled a gun on sheriff's deputies on Wednesday night. He was arrested Thursday night, officials said, after a police chase that began in Pittsburgh and ended when his vehicle sank into a swimming pool in Forest Hills off of the Ardmore Boulevard exit of the Parkway East.

Law enforcement began searching for Neal after he was approached by sheriff's deputies just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday after they noticed he was "involved in suspicious activity" at a gas station on East Carson Street, a news release from the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said.

"Prior to approaching Neal, the deputies confirmed his identity through his vehicle registration and also confirmed that Neal was wanted by Braddock Borough Police for a firearms violation," the news release said.

When deputies approached Neal, they said he flashed a handgun from his coat pocket and refused to exit his vehicle. The release said deputies tried to remove him from the vehicle but he drove off, hitting a trailer and a building in a construction area. The release added that deputies could not find Neal's vehicle and he was considered wanted.

Officials said Neal, who listed addresses in Braddock and Pittsburgh's West End neighborhood, will now face more charges in connection with the incidents.