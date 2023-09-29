Wall Street Journal: IUP ranked as the best party school in the U.S.

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - If you are a Pennsylvania college student, you can brag now that you live in the Commonwealth which is home to the top party school in the country!

According to a new Wall Street Journal ranking, it's not Penn State, it's not Temple, it's not Pitt, and it's also not Bloomsburg.

Taking home the top spot was Indiana University of Pennsylvania, better known as IUP.

More than 60,000 students took part in the survey and they were asked to rate their college's party scene on a scale of 1-5 and 1 represented the highest level of satisfaction.

IUP ended up with a score of 1.7.

Unfortunately, IUP was the only Pennsylvania school to make Wall Street Journal's top 20 college schools, but IUP beat out the likes of Ohio State, West Virginia, and others.

"IUP students are active and successful both in and outside the classroom, and make lifelong friends," said IUP's executive director of media relations Michelle Fryling. "Our alumni base of more than 145,000 continue to tell us that IUP was one of the best experiences of their lives, both academically and socially."

