Walker 3 RBIs power D-backs to 8-3 win, Pirates 4-13 in May after a 20-9 start

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Christian Walker had three RBIs, hitting a two-run double in a three-run seventh inning that powered the Arizona Diamondbacks to a series win with an 8-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Ketel Marte had a two-out RBI single in the seventh and scored with Corbin Carroll on Walker's double for a 7-3 lead. Walker added a run-scoring single in the ninth.

Arizona has won seven of nine, including the final two games of the series after losing the opener 13-3.

Pittsburgh committed three errors and fell to 4-13 in May after a 20-9 start.

Merrill Kelly (5-3) gave up three runs and three hits in five innings.

Kelly didn't allow a hit through 4 1/3 innings and led 3-1 before Pittsburgh tied the score on Tucupita Marcano's two-run double in the fifth.

Arizona went ahead 4-3 in the sixth on consecutive errors. Ke'Bryan Hayes skipped a throw past first baseman Carlos Santana on Walker's grounder to third, and reliever Dauri Moreta (1-1) skied his throw over Santana on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s dribbler that went for an infield single.

Carroll hit his seventh homer in the first on a hanging slider. Kelly threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the second but Arizona went ahead on a run-scoring wild pitch in the third by Roansy Conteras allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in five innings.

Pavin Smith boosted the lead to 3-1 with an RBI single in the fifth.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Tommy Henry (1-1, 5.00) will take the mound Monday as Arizona travels across Pennsylvania to start a three-game series against the Phillies.

Pirates: RHP Luis Ortiz (0-2, 5.63) will start Monday in the first game of a three-game set against the Texas Rangers.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

First published on May 21, 2023 / 5:40 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

