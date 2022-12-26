Wagner's Restaurant served up Christmas Day buffet to the community

ELIZABETH, PA (KDKA) – A local restaurant might've been closed for business on Christmas Day, but they were serving up hot meals to whoever wanted one.

Wagner's Restaurant in Elizabeth had a Christmas Day buffet, serving up good eats and holiday cheer.

This was the first time the restaurant has hosted the free event. They say it's part of an effort to give back to the community.

"It's important to give back. Our nation has taken a real bad direction and we need to bring God back. God says very clearly in the Bible, if you turn to him, I will help a nation. I will bring your nation back," added Glenn Wagner, co-owner of Wagner's Restaurant.

Wagner's Restaurant was serving free meals up until 4 p.m.