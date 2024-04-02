Popular Pittsburgh breakfast spot hit with consumer alert over rodent droppings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular Pittsburgh breakfast spot has been hit with a consumer alert after an inspector reported finding rodent droppings in the kitchen.

A consumer alert was issued for Waffles, INCaffeinated on East Carson Street on the South Side after an inspection by the Allegheny County Health Department on Friday.

According to the inspection report, there was "heavy accumulation" of rodent droppings throughout the kitchen. The inspector found droppings on top of the dish machine and on shelves with utensils and cutting boards. There were also droppings at the coffee station in the dining room and underneath booths, the report says.

The inspector found evidence of nesting from an old pair of shoes in the employee locker storage. The report says the shoes, which belonged to an employee who no longer worked at the restaurant, were chewed through by rodents for nesting material.

The report lists several other medium- and low-risk violations like cooked chicken with an incorrect discard date, a leak from the condenser in the walk-in freezer and a ventilation hood system that didn't work during the entire inspection.

A consumer alert placard on a facility is meant to signify that the business is out of compliance with minimum food safety standards and the conditions may pose a risk to the public, the health department explains.

When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.