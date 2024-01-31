Volunteers in Pittsburgh offer free tax preparation help

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many people dread tax season, but it's here.

However, many volunteers in the Pittsburgh area are ready to provide free assistance.

"One of the main goals is to allow our families to keep the money in their pockets so they don't have to pay to have their tax returns done," said Jacqlyn Boggs, acting executive director of North Hills Community Outreach.

North Hills Community Outreach has 35 IRS-certified volunteers at multiple locations who are providing tax prep assistance to households earning up to $65,000.

They like filing taxes, so you don't have to. Boggs said their volunteers will meet with you one-on-one and they even get a second pair of eyes on your return before filing it.

"To be able to offer the service, it's really rewarding. Get to know the taxpayers, get to know our community members, and taxes are not something everybody likes or enjoys. So, all of our volunteers go through training every year so they are updated," Boggs said.

She said North Hills Community Outreach is part of the volunteer income tax assistance or VITA program, which also includes the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Just Harvest and the Veterans Leadership Program. There's a long list of locations with volunteers available for drop-ins or appointments. Income requirements may vary.

Boggs said volunteers want to make filing go smoothly for families and get them the refunds they deserve.

"To help families apply for those credits, such as the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit, you can only get by filing your taxes and then hopefully get any tax refund they can get back," said Boggs.

You still have lots of time. The deadline to file your taxes is April 15.

"Taxes are scary. There's a lot to know, so being able to go to somebody you know that's been trained, that might like taxes or at least are knowledgeable of taxes, and then we just help educate people," Boggs said.

You can schedule an appointment at a location that's part of the VITA program near you by clicking here or call 2-1-1. You can see a map of locations with VITA programs here.

Assistance is also available for those who prefer to do their taxes on their own. Click here.

AARP also provides free tax help to anyone, with a focus on people 60 and older and those with low or middle incomes.

Get Your Refund is also available for individuals and families.