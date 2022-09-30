Watch CBS News
Local News

Volunteers build backyard playset for 7-year-old girl diagnosed with cancer

By Kym Gable

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Volunteers build backyard playset for 7-year-old girl diagnosed with cancer 02:12

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — KDKA-TV caught up with a crafty crew of volunteers who are building hope for kids with cancer.  

The Roc Solid Foundation and volunteers from Howard Hanna were in Aliquippa constructing a backyard playset for 7-year-old Kennedy Pavlisko, who's battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia. 

snapshot-10.jpg
Provided

Roc Solid's Michael Wiegand said, "The first thing that's taken away from a kid when they're diagnosed is play because they're spending a lot of time at the hospital, away from their friends. So if we can give a little peace and solace to the family and a little play back to the kid, that's what works."

Dennis Cestra from Howard Hanna said, "We can talk about giving back to the community, but when you really get hands-on with an event like this and you can see the impact it has on a little girl like Kennedy, it really is a fulfilling thing."

Kennedy's dad told KDKA-TV, "Our family's forever grateful to them for helping and supporting her."

Kym Gable

Kym came to KDKA in 2006 from FOX 53. You can see her behind the anchor desk with Stacy Smith during the 4 and 6-o'clock newscasts.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 8:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

