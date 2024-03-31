Watch CBS News
Volunteers and faith leaders hold pilgrimage standing in solidarity with the people of Gaza

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Faith groups hold pilgrimage for Gaza
Faith groups hold pilgrimage for Gaza 00:57

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A peaceful pilgrimage was held in Oakland on Saturday morning as many stood in solidarity with the people of Gaza. 

It began at the Islamic Center on Bigelow Boulevard and ended at the Carnegie Libray in Schenley Plaza. 

Those in attendance walked, prayed, and called for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. 

At the library, tents were set up to represent the refugee camps that are currently set up in the Gaza Strip. They also handed out information about Gaza's history and culture. 

Donations were also being collected and all of those donations went toward the United Nation's Relief and Works Agency. 

"Several different countries and cities across the United States during the season of Lent have been taking a pilgrimage to raise awareness, especially among Christians," said Rev. Chad Collins of the Valley View Presbyterian Church. "Today, as you can see is interfaith. There's Muslims, Jews, Christians, and others." 

Since the October 7 attacks, more than 30,000 Palestinians have died as a result of the ongoing conflict. 

First published on March 31, 2024 / 7:51 AM EDT

