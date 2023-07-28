Watch CBS News
Local News

Volunteer fire company bands together to rescue escaped parrot

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Volunteer fire company rescues escaped parrot
Volunteer fire company rescues escaped parrot 00:28

WHITE OAK (KDKA) - It's a tale of a historic and heartwarming rescue of a parrot. 

The Rainbow Volunteer Fire Company in White Oak posted pictures to Facebook of some of their firefighters, along with some help from the White Oak Volunteer Company No. 1 of their rescue of "Dickie" the parrot. 

Today Rainbow Volunteer Fire Company and White Oak Volunteer Fire Company #1, Station 299 helped save Dickie the Parrot...

Posted by Rainbow Volunteer Fire Company on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Dickie escaped from his home and spent a few hours running through a tree during a thunderstorm. 

The volunteer firefighters were able to get him out of the tree and back home safely with his family! 

First published on July 28, 2023 / 6:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.