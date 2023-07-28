Volunteer fire company bands together to rescue escaped parrot
WHITE OAK (KDKA) - It's a tale of a historic and heartwarming rescue of a parrot.
The Rainbow Volunteer Fire Company in White Oak posted pictures to Facebook of some of their firefighters, along with some help from the White Oak Volunteer Company No. 1 of their rescue of "Dickie" the parrot.
Dickie escaped from his home and spent a few hours running through a tree during a thunderstorm.
The volunteer firefighters were able to get him out of the tree and back home safely with his family!
for more features.