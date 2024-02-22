Watch CBS News
Volkswagen is recalling more than 261,000 vehicles, including some Audis and Jettas

By Megan Cerullo

Edited By Aimee Picchi

/ CBS News

Volkswagen is recalling more than 261,000 vehicles in the U.S. over a fuel tank issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

It concerns a faulty suction jet pump seal, which will need to be replaced. 

The part is supposed to remove fuel from the Evaporative Emissions (EVAP) system, but if the seal inside the suction jet pump fails, the gas could flow directly into the EVAP system, the recall notice shows. If that happens, the fuel could eventually leak into another section of the engine, potentially leading to a fire. 

Here are the models that are part of the recall:

  • The front-wheel drive 2015-2020 Audi A3 Sedan
  • 2019-2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2015-2019 Golf Sportwagen vehicles 

NHTSA estimates that 261,257 vehicles are affected, although no fires have been reported due to the defect, the documents said.

Dealers will replace the suction pump free of charge, NHTSA added. 

First published on February 22, 2024 / 11:01 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

