Volkswagen issues recall due to tire pressure monitoring system problems

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Volkswagen has issued a recall that affects more than 200,000 vehicles.

The tire pressure monitoring system may not detect air loss in all four tires at the same time, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall includes more than eight different models.

Dealerships will update the software for free and notifications of affected models will begin being sent out next month.

The company petitioned to avoid the recall saying the issue does not affect safety but they were denied by federal regulators.

You can see if your vehicle is impacted at this link.