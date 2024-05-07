Massive study of cancer in Black women in the U.S. includes Pennsylvania

Sign up now for the massive study of cancer in Black women in the U.S.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More Black women are getting cancer and a new study aims to find out why.

The study is looking for 100,000 Black women to sign up in hopes of answering that question.

"Black women have lower life expectancy, higher rates of comorbidities and among the greatest poverty rates of any racial or ethnic group in the U.S.," said Dr. Lauren McCullough, visiting scientific director at the American Cancer Society.

Doctors are more likely to diagnose a Black woman with breast, lung and colorectal cancers at a late stage.

"With few exceptions, Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with late-stage cancer aggressive tumor types and have higher cancer rates across race and ethnic groups," McCullough said.

McCullough said she's part of a massive study looking to follow 100,000 Black women. It's called the VOICES of Black Women, and she explained the criteria to join.

"Between the ages of 25 and 55 who have not been diagnosed with cancer, except basal or squamous cell skin cancer, and who live in one of the eligible 20 states, plus D.C.," McCullough said.

Pennsylvania is one of those states because of how many Black women call the area home.

"The Pittsburgh market launch is scheduled for mid-June, so it starts around June 17," said Kacie Jankoski, associate director of community partnerships at the American Cancer Society Pittsburgh.

"We're excited about all the feedback we're receiving right now, even though we're not even at the Pittsburgh launch," Jankoski added.

Even though the Pittsburgh launch isn't until next month, Jankoski wants people to know they can sign up now.

"Potential eligible participants should go to our website, VOICES.cancer.org, to confirm eligibility, consent to be a part of the study and fill out a short registration survey which will capture basic demo information enabling us to be able to follow up with women for 30 years," McCullough said.

The study will involve two 30-minute studies each year to follow up with you and your health.

"After enrollment, a one-hour commitment every year will help to yield significant advancements in understanding the health of Black women," McCullough said.