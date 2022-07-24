Vital registration office closing due to staff COVID cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Vital Registration Office will be closed for sanitation Monday through Wednesday after staff tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday.

The Vital Registration Office is the state's official repository of birth, death, marriage, and divorce records. The state plans to reopen the Charleston office on Thursday, a West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources spokesperson said in a news release.

Meanwhile, residents can go to their county clerk's office to access certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates, state officials said. Records can also be requested by mail or online.