VisitPittsburgh reports record economic impact for Pittsburgh area in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh area and Pennsylvania leaders say that tourism in Allegheny County is bouncing back.

VisitPittsburgh held its annual meeting on Wednesday and shared data that the area raked in more than $6.4 billion in 2023.

"What an incredible year for Allegheny County's tourism industry," said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. "These landmark gains have been years in the making and represent the collec􀆟ve resilience and collabora􀆟on found across all sectors of the industry. From hoteliers, restaurants and atrac􀆟ons to leisure, business and sports events, our tourism community has pulled together for another year of growth."

We're now at an all-time high for visitors coming to the city since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.

"It's no doubt that 2023 was a record year for recovery, and our industry has incredible momentum for what's on the horizon in 2024," Bachar added. "From the con􀆟nued rollout of our 10-year Tourism Development Plan to new events and major partner anniversaries, 2024 has a solid founda􀆟on for con􀆟nued growth, development and las􀆟ng success."

VisitPittsburgh says the revenue coming to the area stems from sporting events as well as professional conferences and cultural phenomenons like Anthron, which is held annually at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

228 different events being held led to over 313,000 hotel rooms booked.

They also said that that they believe that tourism will continue to rise in 2024 and is expected to create 2,000 more jobs in the industry by the end of the year.