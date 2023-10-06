Rare collection of string instruments from Holocaust on display in Pittsburgh

Violins of Hope Greater Pittsburgh combines music and a look back in history

Violins of Hope Greater Pittsburgh combines music and a look back in history

Violins of Hope Greater Pittsburgh combines music and a look back in history

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A rare and significant collection of string instruments from the Holocaust can be seen in Pittsburgh starting Saturday at an exhibit called "Violins of Hope."

The touring exhibit will be at Carnegie Mellon University's Posner Center for seven weeks, and there are more than sixty community events related to the exhibit as well.

The violins, violas and cellos bring to life the stories of those who played them during the Holocaust, honoring the 6 million Jews killed.

"We want people to learn. That's really what we're here for, is to learn. Learn from history, learn about the stories of what the violins tell and remember that hope is for all of us. A kinder, more tolerant community is what we're working for," said Pat Siger, the co-chair of Violins of Hope Pittsburgh.

WATCH: Violins of Hope Greater Pittsburgh combines music with history

In addition, the symphony, ballet, opera, choirs and other arts organizations are performing works using the actual string instruments or inspired by the instruments. There are also lectures and discussions, as well as school groups touring the exhibit.

Students at Duquesne University rehearsed on Friday using some of the instruments for a performance on Sunday.

"It's crazy that people could even think of making joyful music in such a dark situation so to hold something that came out of that and might have given someone a little bit more hope to survive, it's just really fantastic," said one musician.

The exhibit is free. For more information, click here.

WATCH: Violins of Hope perform on Talk Pittsburgh