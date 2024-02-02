Violent crash in Pittsburgh's Hill District brings down wires, knocks out power to some in the area
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A violent crash in Pittsburgh's Hill District brought down a pole and wires and knocked out power to several customers in the area.
The crash happened along Centre Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Thursday.
Dispatchers say that no one was injured in the crash.
Nearly 40 customers were without power in the immediate wake of the crash.
Crews were on scene to tend to the downed pole and wires, but it's unclear when the power is expected to be restored.
