Pittsburgh nursing home would turn into transitional housing under proposed plan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former nursing home could soon play a role in helping alleviate homelessness in Pittsburgh.

The plans include turning the former Vincentian De Marillac facility into a new bridge housing program. It would serve as a place for roughly 60 people experiencing housing instability, looking to leave the shelter system and receive a 3-6 month stay, focused on landing jobs and permanent housing.

KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller talked to neighbors who live nearby and learned not everyone is on board with the proposed plans, saying they only just found out.

"And that's what it is, when you don't find out about it, if my neighbor, like I said, did not bring me the paper, none of us would have known about it and it would be over," said Stanton Heights resident John Trenz.

John Trenz is one of several neighbors along Somerville Street asking questions about the plans requiring a special zoning exemption.

"Too many people, no security on premises at all, they're coming and going, which I can understand but there's no curfew where they have to be in there at a certain time," added Trenz.

Several neighbors who talked to KDKA-TV off camera say they want more answers to their questions, but their initial reaction is to be against the proposal.

One neighbor offered a different view.

"Most people like to stay in their safe box, and they don't like to have to face some potential danger of some individuals that might not fit into their perfect categories, but I'm thinking it could be me tomorrow. Who says that I'm not on the street tomorrow? Hopefully that's not going to happen, but it could be us," said Claussen.

Axel Claussen's home sits closest to the site and encourages everyone to be open-minded.

"My basic feeling is that I'm happy that we have somebody who is trying to take care of these people because we have some unfortunate souls in our communities and we need somebody to help them," said Claussen. "I'm glad that they're doing it and if they're next door to me that's fine, I'm not afraid, there are worse things in this world than trying to help people."

Allegheny County's Department of Human Services tells KDKA-TV more than 250 people became homeless for the first time last year across the county, with little complicating issues like substance misuse. The county said despite that, people still ended up staying in shelters for stays longer than two months because of long waiting lists for subsidized housing. In an email to KDKA-TV, the county emphasized "this would not be a shelter. This would be temporary housing for 50 of our neighbors who have been (until recently) living in our neighborhoods and who will continue to live in our neighborhoods."

KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller asked neighbors if it's possible that those living in the proposed facility could pose no issue to the neighborhood.

"That's just what we'd hope would happen, but you just don't know," answered Trenz.

He and several other neighbors plan to ask about potential curfews and security on site, citing security concerns, potential crimes and lowered property values.

"It's a hard thing to say. What do you do? I mean you see it all the time on TV. People -- 'Where do you want them to go? What do you want to do with them?' and I don't have an answer for that unfortunately," said Trenz.

The county added transitional housing spots like this one could free up space in the shelter system for those who need a short-term place to go.

Even though there is ample room inside for the proposed 50 to 60 people to live inside the facility, they need to put in a request to change the use from a nursing home to a more community living space. That meeting is happening Thursday at 9 a.m. You can join virtually if you're a member of the community, if you want to listen in or voice your opinions.