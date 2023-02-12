'Vikings: Warriors of the North Sea' comes to Carnegie Science Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Vikings have made it to the Carnegie Science Center!

The new exhibit, "Vikings: Warriors of the North Sea," puts the focus on the story of Vikings and how they lived many, many years ago.

More than 140 artifacts are part of the exhibit that was provided by the National Museum of Denmark. Each one looks further into the amazing skills as craftsmen, traders, and jewelers.

"People who come here to visit will see things that have never been shown here in the U.S. because they came straight from Denmark and they'll also be able to interact with the Northsman's reality, and wardrobe and learn about the culture," said Connie George, Director of Marketing for the Carnegie Science Center.

The exhibit will be open at the science center through Labor Day.