Vigil takes place for Fayette County teen whose remains were found earlier this month

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Family and friends of Kaitlyn Whoolery continue to mourn her loss after her remains were found and identified in Fayette County earlier this month.

"She should be here. She shouldn't be on a T-shirt," said Whoolery's cousin, Shanon Harden.

The teen had been missing since Thanksgiving until investigators say they received a tip, later finding her body near an abandoned home.

On Sunday, her loved ones celebrated her life, holding a vigil and releasing balloons at the property where she was found.

They say they want answers and are demanding justice as they wait to learn more about what happened to her.\

"I really can't believe this is the outcome. This is where she's been. We've been looking for months for her. It's so hard. She was a baby. She had so much life to live. She was beautiful. Literally, the most beautiful smile, the most beautiful face."

Whoolery's remains are in the possession now of an anthropologist in Erie who will determine her cause and manner of death.

The Fayette County district attorney tells KDKA-TV that he's hopeful charges will be filed in the case.