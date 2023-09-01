Vietnam veteran gets new roof for free in Dormont

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two companies donated their labor and supplies to give back to a local veteran in need.

A few months ago, a veteran walked into JP Roofing and Metal Buildings, Inc. and asked the owner if he could make small payments to repair his roof. On Friday, the veteran got a brand-new roof, and it won't cost him a penny.

Crews were hard at work, throwing old shingles off the roof of a home in Dormont. It's not their everyday job. This one is for John Varnum, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam.

"Well, it was 42 years old, and the shingles are only good for 20," Varnum said.

Varnum wasn't sure how he was going to afford a new roof.

"I went to JP and I told him my situation and he said, 'Are you a vet?' and I said 'Yes,' and he gave me some paperwork and I filled out all the paperwork and they approved it," Varnum said.

JP Roofing and Metal Buildings, Inc. installed the roof for free and Owens Corning donated the materials, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes.

"We are showing our appreciation to our veterans, we're giving back to Mr. John Varnum. He served our country and in good faith and gave us our freedom to do what we're able to do here," said Joe Potocnik, the owner and CEO of JP Roofing and Metal Buildings, Inc.

They're saying thank you by removing a huge financial burden for veterans.

"It's just an honor. I mean, everything the veterans do for us through the years, very rarely do you have the opportunity to thank them. This is just a small way for us to give thanks to the veterans," said Al Yoklic, Owens Corning area sales manager.

He said Owens Corning has done more than 500 of these projects since 2016.

JP Roofing has built sturdy roofs for three veterans in the Pittsburgh area this year and they're looking to do two more.

They're a warm welcome home to our country's heroes, something many Vietnam veterans didn't receive when they returned home.

"Oh, this is great. I want to thank JP Roofing for their help to a veteran and I also want thank Owens Corning for the supplies," Varnum said.

If you want to help a veteran get a roof makeover, reach out to Purple Heart Homes.