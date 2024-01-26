Videos posted to social media show fights inside Burgettstown High School

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Videos showing fights inside a Washington County high school are appearing on social media.

There's an account called Burgettstown Fights that shows videos from inside the school. There were about a half dozen or so that parents on social media found upsetting.

The account shared videos of students throwing punches, throwing classmates to the ground or slamming each other into lockers.

"It's terrible. It's awful. And then they put it on social media too so they can cause more problems," grandparent Faye Tabone said.

In a few, you can see teachers and staff breaking it up. Some of the fights appear to be happening right in classrooms with kids still at their desks. Tabone said this a routine problem over at the middle school/high school.

"It happens a lot up there. It's a lot going on up there," Tabone said.

Tabone feels more action needs to be taken by the district to prevent it, adding students shouldn't have to be worried about their safety. She claimed some kids are able to get away with more than others and cited bullying as a factor for the fights.

"Just be more aware of what's going on," Tabone said.

KDKA-TV reached out to the Burgettstown school board and superintendent but never got a reply. Smith Township police said the school resource officer would be responsible for handling this matter.

"It just can't keep going on and on and on. I know there's people that pulled their kids out of school just to homeschool them because they're tired of it," Tabone said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Meta, which runs Instagram, about allowing this on their platform but got no reply. It appeared the account no longer exists when KDKA-TV was looking for it this afternoon and the videos were removed.