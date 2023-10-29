Victim recovering after armed robbery and assault in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is being treated for injuries sustained in a robbery in Shadyside early on Sunday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Police, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, they were called to the 300 block of Morewood Avenue for an armed robbery.

Once police arrived, a man in his early 20s was down on the sidewalk, but conscious.

He told police that he was walking home when a man approached him and demanded he hand over his valuables and then fired several gunshots into the sky.

After the victim gave up his valuables to the suspect, the suspect proceeded to pistol whip the victim in the head.

He suffered facial cuts as well as possible head injury. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition to be evaluated and treated.

Pittsburgh Police detectives from Zone 4 are investigating.

