Victim in critical condition after being stabbed on Thursday morning

Man in critical condition after Mt. Washington stabbing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after police found him stabbed on Thursday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 8 a.m. this morning, they were called to the 600 block of Omaha Street for reports of a stabbing.

Once on the scene, they found a 34-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives from Zone 3 are investigating.