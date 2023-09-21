Victim in critical condition after being stabbed on Thursday morning
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after police found him stabbed on Thursday morning.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 8 a.m. this morning, they were called to the 600 block of Omaha Street for reports of a stabbing.
Once on the scene, they found a 34-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Detectives from Zone 3 are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.