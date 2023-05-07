Victim in critical condition after being shot in Clairton

CLAIRTON (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after a late-night shooting in Clairton.

According to the Allegheny County Police, just after 8 p.m., they were called to a scene at Thompson and Beaver Streets.

Once on the scene, they found evidence of a shooting and then learned that a victim had run to the 100 block of Constitutional Circle, where he collapsed.

He was taken to the hospital and is last listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details