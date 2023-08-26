Victim dies after shooting and vehicle crash in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after he was shot and crashed his car late on Friday night in Clairton.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 11 p.m. on Friday, they were alerted to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Miller Avenue.

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a 51-year-old man inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and ultimately died just after midnight.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives began an investigation and believe the shooting happened just a couple of blocks away from the crash on Miller Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details