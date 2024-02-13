Watch CBS News
Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Pittsburgh next week

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Pittsburgh next week, the White House announced. 

Harris will come to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Feb. 20 to tout the Biden administration's work toward delivering clean water for Americans and talk about how investments in clean water are creating good-paying jobs across the country. 

She'll be joined by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan. Their visit is part of the Harris-Biden administration's fourth Investing in America Tour, which kicks off Feb. 15. 

No other details were immediately released about her visit.

The White House says it's Harris' 11th visit to Pennsylvania since taking office. She was also in Pittsburgh in June of 2022 to highlight the need to replace lead water lines

Madeline Bartos

Madeline is a digital web producer for KDKA. She has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 4:19 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.