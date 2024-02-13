Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Pittsburgh next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Pittsburgh next week, the White House announced.

Harris will come to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Feb. 20 to tout the Biden administration's work toward delivering clean water for Americans and talk about how investments in clean water are creating good-paying jobs across the country.

She'll be joined by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan. Their visit is part of the Harris-Biden administration's fourth Investing in America Tour, which kicks off Feb. 15.

No other details were immediately released about her visit.

The White House says it's Harris' 11th visit to Pennsylvania since taking office. She was also in Pittsburgh in June of 2022 to highlight the need to replace lead water lines.