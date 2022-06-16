Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Pittsburgh this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Pittsburgh this week.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Harris will be in the city on Friday to highlight federal infrastructure funds that will be used to replace lead pipes that carry drinking water.

She will be joined by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, the PG reports.

There are no details yet on where Harris will visit on Friday.