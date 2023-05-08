Veterans welcomed home with open arms by Honor Flight Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Honor Flight Pittsburgh welcomed home veterans on Saturday night in Cranberry Township.

Two bus loads of veterans from Western Pennsylvania were taken to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials built in honor of their service and sacrifice.

Honor Flight Pittsburgh recognizes those who served during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

Veterans arrived back to the area on Saturday night where dozens were gathered with balloons and waving flags at the Victory Family Church.

It was truly a grand homecoming they'll never forget.