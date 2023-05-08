Watch CBS News
Veterans Leadership Program holding free food distribution

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Veterans Leadership Group will be hosting a free food distribution event on Monday for veterans and families in need.

The event, co-hosted by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will include fresh produce, non-perishable food, meat, and milk, until supplies run out.

The distribution will be held at the Veterans Leadership Program building on Smallman Street in the Strip District starting at Noon. 

First published on May 8, 2023 / 12:49 AM

