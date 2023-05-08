Veterans Leadership Program holding free food distribution
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Veterans Leadership Group will be hosting a free food distribution event on Monday for veterans and families in need.
The event, co-hosted by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will include fresh produce, non-perishable food, meat, and milk, until supplies run out.
The distribution will be held at the Veterans Leadership Program building on Smallman Street in the Strip District starting at Noon.
