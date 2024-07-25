Fight at Pittsburgh-area home leads to deadly stabbing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was killed and two other people were injured after an altercation between two men at a home in Versailles Borough escalated into a stabbing.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release on Thursday that police were called to Worthington Street in Versailles around 8 p.m. for the incident. When they arrived, first responders found a man with multiple stab wounds on the porch of a duplex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they found another man who was stabbed in the home next door, along with a woman who had been assaulted. They were both taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

Law enforcement said their investigation found that the victim and another man were involved in an altercation before the deadly stabbing. Police said the man then went to the home next door, where he stabbed the second man and assaulted the woman

The suspect drove away from the scene, but he was later taken into custody by officers with the McKeesport Police Department. At the station, the man was allegedly found with officers. Police said an officer and a K-9 were injured.

"At this time, detectives are working with the district attorney's office to determine appropriate charges," county police said in the news release.

The suspect and the victims have not been identified.