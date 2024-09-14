Venango County man sentenced to at least 50 years in prison for child sexual abuse charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Venango County man will serve 50 to 100 years in prison for child sexual abuse charges.

William Lee Show, 52, pleaded guilty to several felony counts of manufacturing and possessing child pornography, indecent assault of minor victims, and related offenses, according to a media release from the Office of the Attorney General.

The attorney general's office and Pennsylvania State Police executed a search warrant in February 2024, finding "child sexual abuse material on Show's electronic devices, including images of him sexually assaulting children."

In an interview with investigators, Show admitted to possessing the material and to having sexual contact with three children in recent years.

Show pleaded guilty in May. He has previous convictions for indecent assault of a person under 13 years of age, and luring a child into a motor vehicle, the media release added.

"The hard work and collaboration of investigators exposed this child predator, and the end result is that he will never again have an opportunity to harm another child," Attorney General Henry said. "With this prosecution, we upheld our sworn obligation to remove from society dangerous offenders who prey on the most vulnerable, our children."