Vehicle slams into Washington County business after police pursuit

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A vehicle slammed into a business Saturday morning during a police pursuit in Washington County.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday at McCarrell's Tax Service on Allison Avenue.

Police said the vehicle had three people inside when it lost control and hit the building. Two were flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

A third person with non-serious injuries was arrested.