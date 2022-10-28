Vehicle slams into building in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a building in the city of Pittsburgh.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

KDKA's crew at the scene observed a vehicle that had crashed through the building as first responders were surveying the damage.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was injured. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is unknown.