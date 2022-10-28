Watch CBS News
Local News

Vehicle slams into building in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a building in the city of Pittsburgh.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

img-4263.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

KDKA's crew at the scene observed a vehicle that had crashed through the building as first responders were surveying the damage.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was injured. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 7:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.