Vehicle hits 1 person and gas meter, then crashes into McKees Rocks hair salon

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) -- One person is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle that crashed into a hair salon in McKees Rocks on Friday.

The crash happened on Chartiers Avenue just before noon and caused a gas leak.

A vehicle crashed into the front of a hair salon in McKees Rocks. (Photo Credit: Fred Williams/KDKA)



The vehicle went out of control, hit someone walking in the area, and then struck a gas meter, emergency officials said. It eventually crashed into the front of the Serenity Styles salon, breaking the front window and causing other damage.

Police taped off the area where broken glass and debris covered the ground outside.

The person who was hit was taken to a local hospital, emergency officials said. That person's injuries are not yet known.

There were no evacuations due to the gas leak, officials said.

