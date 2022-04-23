Watch CBS News

Vehicle flips onto roof along Rostraver Road

By Amanda Andrews

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) -- A vehicle with two passengers inside flipped over along Rostraver Road on Saturday. 

The passengers were able to get out of the vehicle on their own, and crews were still at the scene as of 1:30 p.m. 

Crews had to spend time cleaning up the site of the crash. 

The Rostraver Central Fire Department is asking motorists to be careful in the area while the vehicle is towed away. 

*ACTIVE INCIDENT* Squad on scene of a Vehicle Accident-Class 1 in the 1300 block of Rostraver Road. Two occupants were...

Posted by Rostraver Central Fire Department on Saturday, April 23, 2022

First published on April 23, 2022 / 2:34 PM

